BOURNEMOUTH, England – Kaoru Mitoma got an assist as Brighton won 2-0 away to Bournemouth on Tuesday, with the Japan winger becoming the first player from the club to score or provide an assist in five consecutive English Premier League matches.

A low left-footed cross from man-of-the-match Mitoma was superbly flicked into the bottom corner by an Evan Ferguson backheel for the 27th-minute opener at Vitality Stadium.

“It was down to his quality. It was amazing to see him score from that body position,” said Mitoma of the 18-year-old Ireland international’s goal.

