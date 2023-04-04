  • The cast of 'Air,' including actor and director Ben Affleck (third from left), poses at the film's world premier in Los Angeles on March 27. | REUTERS
    The cast of "Air," including actor and director Ben Affleck (third from left), poses at the film's world premier in Los Angeles on March 27. | REUTERS

Los Angeles – Actor Ben Affleck is hopeful for basketball legend Michael Jordan’s seal of approval after directing the biographical sports film, “Air,” which is based on Jordan’s historic deal with the Nike shoe brand.

Despite glowing reviews from critics and audiences since its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, the retired Chicago Bull’s verdict on the movie still is not in. The movie premieres on Wednesday in theaters and will later stream on Amazon’s Prime Video.

A representative for Jordan did not respond to a request for comment about the film.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW