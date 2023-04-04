Actor Ben Affleck is hopeful for basketball legend Michael Jordan’s seal of approval after directing the biographical sports film, “Air,” which is based on Jordan’s historic deal with the Nike shoe brand.

Despite glowing reviews from critics and audiences since its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, the retired Chicago Bull’s verdict on the movie still is not in. The movie premieres on Wednesday in theaters and will later stream on Amazon’s Prime Video.

A representative for Jordan did not respond to a request for comment about the film.