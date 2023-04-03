Daniil Medvedev could be forgiven for a little wishful thinking after confirming his status as the current king of the hardcourts by winning the Miami Open on Sunday.

“If it would be my choice there would be only hardcourts,” he said with a grin after beating Jannik Sinner in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 in the final in Miami.

The victory was Medvedev’s fourth of the hard court season and means he has now won every hard court ATP Masters event with the exception of Indian Wells — where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final earlier this month.