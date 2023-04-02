Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova opposed the grasscourt Grand Slam’s decision to lift its ban on Russian and Belarusian players ahead of this year’s tournament, saying she felt for Ukrainians amid Moscow’s ongoing invasion of their country.

Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam to bar players from Russia and its ally Belarus, said on Friday it would allow them to compete as “neutral” athletes, reversing the ban it imposed after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Kvitova, a Czech who won Wimbledon titles in 2011 and 2014, said players from Russia and Belarus should also be banned from the Paris Olympics next year.