Borussia Dortmund can gatecrash former boss Thomas Tuchel’s unveiling party at Bayern Munich on Saturday and take another step closer to thwarting the Bavarian giants’ bid for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.
Dortmund sit one point clear of Bayern but face their title rivals at Munich’s Allianz Arena, which has been a graveyard for their aspirations in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.
Winning nine of 10 league matches in 2023, Dortmund come into the match in blistering form.
