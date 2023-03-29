Japan’s Naoya Inoue will take on American WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton on July 25, Inoue’s Ohashi Boxing Gym announced Wednesday.
The fight between Inoue, who became the world’s undisputed bantamweight champion in December, and Fulton was to take place May 7, but was postponed after the Japanese power puncher hurt his hand while training earlier this month.
The rescheduled bout will be held at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.
