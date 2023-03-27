  • Carlos Alcaraz hits a forehand against Dusan Lajovic during their match at the Miami Open on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Carlos Alcaraz swatted aside Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-0, 7-6 (7-5) to keep his title defense on track at the Miami Open on Sunday, as Canadian Bianca Andreescu cruised past American Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

Spain’s teen phenom won Indian Wells to retake the top ranking last week and kept the momentum going at Hard Rock Stadium as he fired off 26 winners to set up a fourth-round meeting with Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul.

“I always think that you have to go for it,” Alcaraz said after the match. “That’s what I told myself in (those) tough moments.”

