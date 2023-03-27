Lahti, Finland – Olympic ski jumping gold medalist Ryoyu Kobayashi picked up his third World Cup win of the season Sunday, stunning the crowd with a big jump in Lahti, Finland.
The Japanese star leaped 136.5 meters to score 145.9 points in the season’s 30th individual event which was shortened to one round from two due to strong winds.
Austria’s Stefan Kraft was 4.1 points behind in second place after soaring 130.0 meters. Germany’s Karl Geiger finished third an additional 4.8 points back.
