Komusubi Daieisho closed to within one win of his second top-division championship Saturday as he ended rank-and-file wrestler Midorifuji’s title challenge at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament.

A day after taking the outright lead, Daieisho (12-2) protected his one-win buffer by blowing away No. 5 maegashira Midorifuji (10-4) in their head-to-head battle on the penultimate day at Edion Arena Osaka.

Powerful pusher and thruster Daieisho was in control from the jump, knocking Midorifuji back to the edge and shoving him down before he could react.