Komusubi Daieisho seized the outright lead Friday at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, improving to 11-2 as fellow front-runner Midorifuji suffered his third straight loss.

Fifth-ranked maegashira Midorifuji had no answer for sekiwake Hoshoryu after Daieisho held serve by taking care of No. 4 Meisei on Day 13 at Edion Arena Osaka.

Sekiwake Kiribayama and komusubi Wakamotoharu racked up wins to stay in the title race, joining Midorifuji on the second rung of the leaderboard at 10-3.