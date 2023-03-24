  • Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate with their families holding model World Cup trophies after a friendly match against Panama in Buenos Aires on Thursday. | REUTERS
    Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate with their families holding model World Cup trophies after a friendly match against Panama in Buenos Aires on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Buenos Aires – Lionel Messi capped a night of unbridled joy with the 800th goal of his career as world champions Argentina celebrated their homecoming with a 2-0 friendly victory over stubborn Panama in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s stunning free-kick in the dying minutes came after 21-year-old MLS sensation Thiago Almada gave a glimpse of what the future holds with his first goal for the national team in only his third appearance.

It was an emotional night as fireworks crackled overhead before kick-off at the impressive Monumental stadium where the 83,000 lucky fans that managed to get tickets among the more than 1.5 million people who tried, created an electric atmosphere.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW