Two-time defending amateur yokozuna Daiki Nakamura on Thursday announced his decision to join professional sumo.
Arguably the most eagerly awaited prospect to come out of collegiate sumo in decades, Nakamura is entering Nishonoseki stable, where he will be coached and mentored in the pro ranks by former yokozuna Kisenosato.
Landing the 22-year-old is a huge achievement for a stable established just over 18 months ago, especially with several other prominent sumo beya pushing hard to land the highly decorated Nippon Sport Science University graduate.
