Overnight leader Midorifuji took his second straight loss of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday, dropping back into a two-way tie in the title race with komusubi Daieisho at 10-2.

Unbeaten through the first 10 days at Edion Arena Osaka, No. 5 maegashira Midorifuji suffered a consecutive defeat courtesy of sekiwake Wakatakakage (6-6) on Day 12.

The two fast-moving grapplers jostled around the ring in a frenetic battle that ended when Wakatakakage toppled the rank-and-filer with a pulling overarm throw.