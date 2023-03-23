Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara brought Japan its first pairs figure skating world championship on Thursday, improving from last year’s silver medal and adding to a season haul that also featured gold at December’s Grand Prix Finals and February’s Four Continents.

Skating nearly without error until Miura fell on a triple loop throw near the end of their free skate to “Atlas: Two,” the pair earned a score of 141.44 for a combined score of 221.16, bringing the pair to tears in the kiss-and-cry area as an enthusiastic crowd at Saitama Super Arena rose to their feet in celebration.

“Our practice paid off in the short program, and even though I still have regrets in the free skate I’m very happy,” Miura said.