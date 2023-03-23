Reigning men’s world champion Shoma Uno showed Saitama Super Arena that he’s ready to defend his title — even as one of figure skating’s brightest young stars gives chase.

The Beijing Olympic bronze medalist earned what was perhaps the fastest standing ovation of the night with his short program set to John Mayer’s “Gravity,” receiving a season-best 104.63 to take the lead in the men’s singles competition at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

Were it not for a planned quad toeloop-triple toeloop that turned into a quad-double on the ice, it’s possible the 25-year-old could even have approached his personal-best 109.63, but he will have to settle for the driver’s seat heading into Saturday’s free skate.