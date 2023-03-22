  • Fans react in Tokyo on Wednesday after Japan won against the United States in the World Baseball Classic final. | REUTERS
Baseball fans across the country gathered and shared a moment of celebration as Japan defeated the U.S. to secure the World Baseball Classic title on Wednesday.

Public viewing events were held at numerous locations and attracted scores of supporters eager to root for Samurai Japan, which faced off against the U.S. team in the WBC final in Miami and won the championship for the first time since 2009.

In Tokyo’s bustling Shinjuku district, more than 100 fans came to the Wald 9 cinema even though the game took place early in the morning.

