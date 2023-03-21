Japan stunned Mexico in the World Baseball Classic semifinal in Miami on Monday, staging a dramatic 6-5 comeback victory that booked them a ticket to Tuesday’s championship game.

Samurai Japan will now play the United States for the championship in Miami on Tuesday after the U.S. team stayed on track to defend its World Baseball Classic title with a 14-2 semifinal win Sunday over Cuba.

Trea Turner, whose grand slam Saturday brought the Americans from behind in their thrilling quarterfinal win against Venezuela, homered twice and equaled teammate Paul Goldschmidt’s four RBIs at LoanDepot park.