  • Japan starting pitcher Roki Sasaki delivers a pitch during the first inning of their World Baseball Classic semifinal against Mexico at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • KYODO, STAFF REPORT

Miami – Japan stunned Mexico in the World Baseball Classic semifinal in Miami on Monday, staging a dramatic 6-5 comeback victory that booked them a ticket to Tuesday’s championship game.

Samurai Japan will now play the United States for the championship in Miami on Tuesday after the U.S. team stayed on track to defend its World Baseball Classic title with a 14-2 semifinal win Sunday over Cuba.

Trea Turner, whose grand slam Saturday brought the Americans from behind in their thrilling quarterfinal win against Venezuela, homered twice and equaled teammate Paul Goldschmidt’s four RBIs at LoanDepot park.

