Top seed Carlos Alcaraz snapped Daniil Medvedev’s 19-match win streak with a 6-3 6-2 rout in the Indian Wells final on Sunday that will see him leapfrog Novak Djokovic and return to world No. 1 in the rankings.

Alcaraz did not drop a set across six matches in the tournament and his performance in the California desert gives him an added boost of confidence ahead of his Miami Open title defense.

“I’m playing great,” he said. “Of course today, the conditions today were pretty tough. Of course Daniil didn’t play at his best, obviously.