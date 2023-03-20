  • Midorifuji (left) pushes Ura during their bout at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka on Monday. | KYODO
    Midorifuji (left) pushes Ura during their bout at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka on Monday. | KYODO

Osaka – No. 5 maegashira Midorifuji overcame trickster Ura to keep his perfect record and retain the outright lead after nine days of action at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday.

The diminutive Midorifuji (9-0) faced a difficult opponent in the shape of stocky No. 8 rank-and-filer Ura (5-4), who initially looked comfortable containing the tournament leader at Edion Arena Osaka.

But Midorifuji did not back off and his pressure forced Ura to attempt a pull-down, allowing Midorifuji to swiftly drive forward before winning emphatically with a push-down.

