Red Bull's Sergio Perez flexed his street circuit muscles in dramatic fashion by storming to victory ahead of teammate Max Verstappen at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.

While there was no question about the top two finishers, the next two places remained unsettled long after the race had finished, with Fernando Alonso first stripped of third place and then reinstated in the early hours of Monday morning.

Perez, a 33-year-old Mexican, came home 5.355 seconds clear of the two-time defending world champion as Red Bull reeled off a masterful 1-2 triumph with the Dutchman storming through the field from 15th on the grid to finish second.