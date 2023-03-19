Novak Djokovic will not play at the Miami Open after failing to receive a waiver to enter the United States despite not being vaccinated for COVID-19.

Tournament director James Blake told The Tennis Channel on Saturday that the world No. 1, a six-time Miami champion, was denied entry despite the best effort of tournament officials.

“We did all we could. We tried to talk to the government but it’s out of our hands,” Blake said ahead of the start of the tournament. “We tried and he wasn’t able to play, same result as he had in Indian Wells.”