Johnny Sexton might have captained Ireland to the Six Nations Grand Slam in his hometown of Dublin on Saturday and become the tournament’s record points scorer, but there remains unfinished business at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

With his hair greying at the edges and the fact he will be 38 when the quadrennial showpiece gets under way in France in September, bowing out with a Grand Slam might seem a superb way to end his test career.

However, though he said securing the Grand Slam with a 29-16 win over England at Lansdowne Road — in what was his 60th and final Six Nations appearance — was the high point of his career, he hopes “an even higher one” is to come.