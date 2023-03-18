Miami – Mexico staged a dramatic comeback to stun Puerto Rico 5-4 on Friday and set up a semifinal showdown with Japan at the World Baseball Classic.
In-form Puerto Rico stormed into a 4-0 lead in the first inning after tormenting Mexico’s starting pitcher Julio Urias with some ruthless hitting at Miami’s LoanDepot Park.
Emmanuel Rivera’s sacrifice fly scored Enrique Hernandez to put Puerto Rico 1-0 ahead before Javy Baez and Eddie Rosario launched back-to-back two-out homers to stretch the lead to 4-0.
