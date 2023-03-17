Lewis Hamilton distanced himself from other Formula One drivers who said they felt comfortable to be racing in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

The Briton, a seven-time world champion and Formula One’s most successful driver, chose his words carefully but left little doubt about his stance.

During an official FIA news conference in Jeddah on Thursday, the drivers were asked how they felt about returning after last year’s missile strikes on an oil facility near the circuit by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.