The Sacramento Kings ensured their first winning season in 17 years with a 101-96 win at the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.
The Kings now have a 42-27 record, are second in the Western Conference and on course for their first postseason appearance since 2006.
Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 21 rebounds on a night when Sacramento’s defense delivered.
