  • Kings guard Kevin Huerter drives past Nets forward Mikal Bridges during the first half in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Kings guard Kevin Huerter drives past Nets forward Mikal Bridges during the first half in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

The Sacramento Kings ensured their first winning season in 17 years with a 101-96 win at the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The Kings now have a 42-27 record, are second in the Western Conference and on course for their first postseason appearance since 2006.

Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 21 rebounds on a night when Sacramento’s defense delivered.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW