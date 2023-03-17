  • Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz is carried off the field after injuring his leg following his team's win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic in Miami on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz sustained a full thickness tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee, an injury that will require surgery. He is expected to miss the 2023 season.

The Mets announced Diaz will undergo surgery on Thursday. The recovery timeline is approximately eight months, six months in some cases.

“We won’t update Edwin’s timeline for a while,” Mets GM Billy Eppler said Thursday.

