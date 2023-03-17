New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz sustained a full thickness tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee, an injury that will require surgery. He is expected to miss the 2023 season.
The Mets announced Diaz will undergo surgery on Thursday. The recovery timeline is approximately eight months, six months in some cases.
“We won’t update Edwin’s timeline for a while,” Mets GM Billy Eppler said Thursday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.