  • Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will get the start for Samurai Japan against Italy in their World Baseball Classic quarterfinal at Tokyo Dome on Thursday. | KYODO
    Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will get the start for Samurai Japan against Italy in their World Baseball Classic quarterfinal at Tokyo Dome on Thursday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

No matter what happens in Samurai Japan’s matchup against Italy in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals on Thursday night, it will be the team’s last game in Japan.

So manager Hideki Kuriyama is counting on his No. 1 pitcher to give the fans a good show.

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for Japan against the Italians with a trip to the WBC semifinals in Miami hanging in the balance at Tokyo Dome.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW