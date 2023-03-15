No matter what happens in Samurai Japan’s matchup against Italy in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals on Thursday night, it will be the team’s last game in Japan.
So manager Hideki Kuriyama is counting on his No. 1 pitcher to give the fans a good show.
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for Japan against the Italians with a trip to the WBC semifinals in Miami hanging in the balance at Tokyo Dome.
