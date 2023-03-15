Australia manager Dave “Dingo” Nilsson is a former member of the Chunichi Dragons and has fond memories of his time in Japan.

Nilsson is back in the country for the World Baseball Classic as the manager of the Australian national team and guided the squad to three wins in its first four games at Tokyo Dome and the nation’s first trip to the quarterfinals.

When he thinks back on his time with Chunichi and his overall fondness for Japan and the game, the 53-year-old says he would relish the chance to manage in NPB or be involved in the league should the opportunity arise.