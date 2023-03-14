The World Baseball Classic’s Tokyo-based Pool B has not only shone a light on MLB stars such as Shohei Ohtani and South Korea’s Kim Ha-seong.

Japanese fans have also been in the spotlight.

The enthusiasm from the crowds at Tokyo Dome was one of the defining features of the action during Pool B at the WBC. The fans were at ear-splitting levels for Samurai Japan and showered praise on the Czech Republic team as they livened up the atmosphere in the Big Egg.