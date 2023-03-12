Sole ozeki Takakeisho misfired in his opening bout of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, losing by slapdown to komusubi Tobizaru.

Having lost their two most recent meetings, Takakeisho continued to struggle against problem opponent Tobizaru on the first day of the 15-day tournament at Edion Arena Osaka.

The ozeki made a strong opening charge but could not maintain balance as Tobizaru slapped his arms and sent him tumbling face-first at the edge.