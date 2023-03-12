Shinji Kagawa scored his first J. League top-flight goal since returning from Europe, with the former Japan star helping Cerezo Osaka down 10-man Sagan Tosu 2-1 at home Sunday for their first win of the season.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United attacker, who turns 34 on Friday, volleyed in the 38th-minute opener for a dominant Cerezo at Yodoko Sakura Stadium, notching his first J1 goal since departing for the Bundesliga in the summer of 2010.

Cerezo gained possession deep in the opposition half when Seiya Maikuma blocked Tosu defender Wataru Harada’s pass, enabling Mutsuki Kato to float in a cross while keeper Park Il-gyu was stranded away from his goal.