Takuro Matsunaga scored a season-high 24 points, and hooker Mamoru Harada contributed a brace of tries to help Brave Lupus Tokyo overcome a man disadvantage and beat Green Rockets Tokatsu 49-20 in their Japan Rugby League One clash Sunday.

Brave Lupus prop Latu Taufa was shown a red card just nine minutes into the contest at Kashiwanoha Park Stadium, but the hosts showed little hope of capitalizing on their numerical superiority.

Green Rockets briefly held a 20-18 lead on Christian Laui’s converted try early in the second half before the tide turned in favor of the visitors.