    Japan's players celebrate their victory against the Czech Republic in Pool B of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Samurai Japan advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic courtesy of South Korea’s 7-3 victory over the Czech Republic at Tokyo Dome on Sunday afternoon.

Japan defeated Pool B rivals China, South Korea and the Czech Republic in its first three games and will earn one of the pool’s two quarterfinal spots regardless of the result of its game against Australia on Sunday night.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida has been one of Japan’s top players, going 5-for-8 with eight RBIs.

