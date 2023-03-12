Shohei Ohtani helped Samurai Japan script a perfect ending to a perfect first round at the World Baseball Classic.
Ohtani hit a three-run home run, Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominated on the mound and Japan defeated Australia 7-1 in front of a crowd of 41,664 at Tokyo Dome to complete a perfect four-game romp through Pool B at the WBC.
Two teams from each of the tournament’s four five-team pools advance to next week’s quarterfinal round. The top teams from Pool A will meet the Pool B representatives in one quarterfinal group at Tokyo Dome from March 15.
