    Japan's Shohei Ohtani is congratulated by his teammates after his three-run home run against Australia during the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Shohei Ohtani helped Samurai Japan script a perfect ending to a perfect first round at the World Baseball Classic.

Ohtani hit a three-run home run, Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominated on the mound and Japan defeated Australia 7-1 in front of a crowd of 41,664 at Tokyo Dome to complete a perfect four-game romp through Pool B at the WBC.

Two teams from each of the tournament’s four five-team pools advance to next week’s quarterfinal round. The top teams from Pool A will meet the Pool B representatives in one quarterfinal group at Tokyo Dome from March 15.

