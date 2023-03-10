Until this week, journeyman Chad Ramey had never before played the Stadium Course at Florida’s TPC Sawgrass, but certainly found it to his liking as he carded an error-free eight-under 64 to snatch the first round clubhouse lead at the The Players Championship.

The 30-year-old, who has made the cut in just five of 14 starts this season and a lowly 225 in the world rankings, was the surprise package of opening day collecting eight birdies evenly split between the front and back nine.

Ramey took a one shot lead over two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, with Canadian Taylor Pendrith and American Ben Griffin a further shot adrift, while Justin Suh was five under through 15 holes when play was suspended due to darkness.