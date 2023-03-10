Masataka Yoshida made the unprecedented move by a Japanese player to leave his first MLB spring training to compete in the World Baseball Classic.

It looks like a good move so far.

Yoshida, who has been playing at a high level since leaving spring training with the Boston Red Sox last week, had a big night at the plate against South Korea, driving in five runs to help carry Samurai Japan to a 13-4 win over its rival in front of a crowd of 41,629 at Tokyo Dome on Friday.