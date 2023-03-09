  • Kyodo

Toshiro Yoshino in action for Waseda Club during a competitive match in Tokyo on Nov. 20. | PHOTO COURTESY OF TOSHIRO YOSHINO / VIA KYODO
Playing alongside teammates four decades younger than himself, 62-year-old former Japan rugby international Toshiro Yoshino exemplifies the will and passion to defy aging.

Part of the Japan squad for the first Rugby World Cup in 1987 in New Zealand and Australia, Yoshino ran out to the competitive pitch for the first time in years last October for Tokyo-based Waseda Club in the sixth-tier Top East League Group C.

