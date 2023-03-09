Cricket is Australia’s national game but the country’s baseball team struck a blow for their sport with an shock 8-7 win over South Korea at the World Baseball Classic on Thursday.

Tim Kennelly, Robbie Glendinning and Robbie Perkins all blasted home runs in Tokyo to lift Australia past the heavily fancied Koreans in their opening game of the tournament.

Australia have never gone past the first round in four previous appearances but they can qualify for the quarter-finals if they finish in the top two of a Pool B that also includes Japan, China and the Czech Republic.