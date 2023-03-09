The Netherlands shrugged off nerves to stun Cuba 4-2 in the opening game of the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday in Taiwan.

The Dutch scored three runs in the sixth inning in Taichung to sink Cuba, who featured players from Major League Baseball on their team for the first time.

Didi Gregorius and Josh Palacios each scored a run for the Netherlands, who finished fourth at the two previous editions of the world tournament, while Chadwick Tromp notched two.