  • Netherlands' Xander Bogaerts celebrates with teammates after victory during the World Baseball Classic game against Cuba at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Netherlands' Xander Bogaerts celebrates with teammates after victory during the World Baseball Classic game against Cuba at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

The Netherlands shrugged off nerves to stun Cuba 4-2 in the opening game of the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday in Taiwan.

The Dutch scored three runs in the sixth inning in Taichung to sink Cuba, who featured players from Major League Baseball on their team for the first time.

Didi Gregorius and Josh Palacios each scored a run for the Netherlands, who finished fourth at the two previous editions of the world tournament, while Chadwick Tromp notched two.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW