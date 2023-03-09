Shohei Ohtani put on a show for thousands of adoring fans during Samurai Japan’s opening game at the World Baseball Classic.
Ohtani started on the mound, was in the lineup as the DH and delivered in both roles to help Japan to an 8-1 win against China on Thursday night at Tokyo Dome.
Ohtani has received a hero’s welcome since returning to play in Japan for the first time since leaving to sign with the Los Angeles Angels after the 2017 NPB season.
