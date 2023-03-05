Dutch speedskater Jutta Leerdam continued her dominance of the women's 1,000 meters at the world championships Saturday, beating compatriot Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong and Japan's Olympic gold medalist Miho Takagi to the title in Heerenveen.

The runner-up to Takagaki at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, Leerdam finished the season unbeaten over 1,000 meters with a decisive victory on home ice at the Thialf arena, clocking 1 minute, 13.03 seconds to finish 1.23 seconds ahead of Rijpma-de Jong.

Takagi, this season's overall World Cup 1,000 winner, took bronze in 1:14.37, tying men's sprinter Hiroyasu Shimizu for the most individual world championship medals by a Japanese speedskater with 10.