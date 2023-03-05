  • Runners fill the street in front of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building at the start of the Tokyo Marathon 2023 on Sunday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Ethiopia’s Deso Gelmisa outsprinted compatriot Mohamed Esa down the final stretch to claim a thrilling victory in Sunday’s Tokyo Marathon.

The 25-year-old Gelmisa clocked a winning time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 22 seconds as he crossed the finish line in the capital’s Marunouchi district less than a second ahead of Esa.

Tsegaye Getachew was three seconds off the pace as he completed a men’s podium sweep for Ethiopia.

