Ethiopia’s Deso Gelmisa outsprinted compatriot Mohamed Esa down the final stretch to claim a thrilling victory in Sunday’s Tokyo Marathon.
The 25-year-old Gelmisa clocked a winning time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 22 seconds as he crossed the finish line in the capital’s Marunouchi district less than a second ahead of Esa.
Tsegaye Getachew was three seconds off the pace as he completed a men’s podium sweep for Ethiopia.
