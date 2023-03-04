Manama, Bahrain – Two-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team will be tough to beat at this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, his rivals said Thursday.
Both Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell said the defending champion’s team showed it had a distinct performance advantage in last week’s three-day test.
“It’s clear, they’ve had a strong start and both Red Bull and Max seem to be very strong,” said Leclerc, who finished second in last year’s title race behind the flying Dutchman.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.