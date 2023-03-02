Former France soccer great Just Fontaine, who in 1958 scored a record 13 goals in a single edition of the World Cup, has died, triggering an outpouring of tributes on Wednesday.
Fontaine, who died 89, netted 30 goals from 21 caps for France between 1953-1960.
In 1958, he was instrumental in Les Bleus reaching the semi-finals in Sweden.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.