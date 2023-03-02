  • Former French international football player Just Fontaine poses with a trophy for the 1958 football World Cup top-scoring record at his home in Toulouse, France, on July 18, 2013. Fontaine, a record holder of 13 goals in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, died on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Former French international football player Just Fontaine poses with a trophy for the 1958 football World Cup top-scoring record at his home in Toulouse, France, on July 18, 2013. Fontaine, a record holder of 13 goals in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, died on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Former France soccer great Just Fontaine, who in 1958 scored a record 13 goals in a single edition of the World Cup, has died, triggering an outpouring of tributes on Wednesday.

Fontaine, who died 89, netted 30 goals from 21 caps for France between 1953-1960.

In 1958, he was instrumental in Les Bleus reaching the semi-finals in Sweden.

