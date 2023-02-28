Argentina may have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup to end years of heartbreak on the soccer pitch, but the country’s basketball team failed to qualify for the FIBA World Cup for the first time in 41 years after falling to the Dominican Republic in its final Americas qualifier.

Argentina is ranked fourth in the FIBA rankings behind world champion Spain, the United States and Australia, but the South American side will not play in this year’s World Cup despite finishing as runner-up in the last edition.

They were cruising with a 17-point lead and 12 minutes left in the game before the Dominicans roared back into the contest to win 79-75, silencing an 8,000-strong crowd in Mar del Plata.