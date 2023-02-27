  • Formula One veteran Fernando Alonso is preparing for his first year with Aston Martin. | REUTERS
London – Fernando Alonso has made some wrong moves in a Formula One career that should have delivered more than two titles but joining Aston Martin is looking like a good one.

The 41-year-old Spaniard moved to the team based in Silverstone, England, from Renault-owned Alpine at the end of last season after signing a multiyear deal as a replacement for Sebastian Vettel, who retired.

The money was substantial, and the prospect of extending his career by two more years highly attractive, but there were doubts about if he was heading to a better seat than the one he had vacated.

