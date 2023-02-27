Reigning women’s world champion Kaori Sakamoto won the figure skating Challenge Cup on Sunday, with Mai Mihara and Mana Kawabe joining her in the Japanese podium sweep.

In first place after Saturday’s short program, Sakamoto, the Beijing Olympics bronze medalist, cruised to the title after also finishing first in the free skate with 151.50 points for a total of 228.35.

“I managed to pull things together overall,” the 22-year-old said after a morale-boosting win ahead of the world championships in March in Saitama. “The score was good too.