That this tumultuous Wales-England match in Cardiff, won 20-10 by the visitors, might not have gone ahead because of a threatened player strike would have struck fear into Six Nations organizers.

Wales skipper Ken Owens said the standoff had left Welsh rugby looking like the “laughing stock” of world rugby.

As it was, an eleventh-hour crisis meeting between Welsh rugby bosses and players over a host of contractual issues led to compromises being made, although it disrupted the team announcement and training.