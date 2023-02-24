  • Max Verstappen drives during the first day of Formula One testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
Sakhir, Bahrain – World champion Max Verstappen set the pace as preseason Formula One testing got underway in Bahrain on Thursday.

The Red Bull driver edged out two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, driving an Aston Martin, with the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc tucked in behind.

“We had a good day today, we completed a lot of laps which is what we wanted — almost three Grand Prix’s worth,” Verstappen said.

