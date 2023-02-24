Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is “ahead” of schedule in his rehab from Tommy John surgery in November, but is still two weeks out from reporting to spring training.
Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said Harper will likely report March 8 or 9.
“He’s doing very well in his progress, he texted me back and forth yesterday,” Dombrowski said Thursday. “Doctors are happy with where he is. He’s doing great from a recovery perspective.”
